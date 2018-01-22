Accommodation solution made for event-goers

Offer your customers the best hotel and Airbnb deals, right on your website with our accommodation map

How can Stay22 help you

Ticketing & Platforms

Event Organizers

Improve user experience

Offer customers the lowest prices on accommodation listings nearby the event using a live-availability feature – skiping the sold-out listings.

stay22-time

Save time and money

Let the map take care of accommodation logistics while you devote your resources to planning the perfect event with your team.

Provide a range of options

Provide customers with an extensive supply of accommodation options – 6.5M listings in 200 countries from Airbnb, Expedia, and Booking.com.

Steer clear of room blocks

Skip the stress of room blocks – avoid negotiations with hotels and attrition penalties associated with filling fewer rooms than you reserved.

Simple and quick integrations

Implementing Stay22 maps into your platform is faster than you can imagine – use one script, adjust basic parameters, and you’re done!

UX-new

Help out-of-town attendees

Provide out-of-town attendees a wide range of comparable listings on one map, while saving them hours of browsing frustration.

Revenue-new

Gain a new revenue stream

Benefit financially from each booking made through our map, which has a conversion rate of up to 4x the industry average.

Stay22 is a very useful feature for our users and also an opportunity to make some extra revenue. The service fits perfectly with Evensi and the integration on our website was really fast and easy.

Yuri Grassi
Yuri Grassi
CEO of Evensi

It’s a nice added value for our websites and fans appreciate the convenience.

James Lampkin
James Lampkin
VP Product at Electronic Sports League (ESL)

Stay22 saved us a lot of time and money by integrating their solution instead of dealing with partner hotels and let us concentrate on our core business.

Serge Landry
Serge Landry
GM at Connection Events

Stay22 did a great job accommodating our partner hotels and helped drive sales by making sure our participants booked at these properties. Working with them was a breeze.

Pierre Noinski
Pierre Noinski
Participant Services Director at C2 Montreal