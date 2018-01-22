Accommodation solution made for event-goers
Offer your customers the best hotel and Airbnb deals, right on your website with our accommodation map
Easy · 2 steps away · No strings attached
Trusted by the world’s most innovative travel businesses
How can Stay22 help you
Ticketing & Platforms
Event Organizers
Improve user experience
Offer customers the lowest prices on accommodation listings nearby the event using a live-availability feature – skiping the sold-out listings.
Save time and money
Let the map take care of accommodation logistics while you devote your resources to planning the perfect event with your team.
Provide a range of options
Provide customers with an extensive supply of accommodation options – 6.5M listings in 200 countries from Airbnb, Expedia, and Booking.com.
Steer clear of room blocks
Skip the stress of room blocks – avoid negotiations with hotels and attrition penalties associated with filling fewer rooms than you reserved.
Simple & quick integration
Implementing Stay22 maps into your platform is faster than you can imagine – use one script, adjust basic parameters, and you’re done!
Help out-of-town attendees
Provide out-of-town attendees a wide range of comparable listings on one map, while saving them hours of browsing frustration.
Gain a new revenue stream
Benefit financially from each booking made through our map, which has a conversion rate of up to 4x the industry average.